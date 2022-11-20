Ballerina By Day, Escort By Night

Not Available

During the day, these young ballerinas work very hard in their dance school. But at night, they put away their tutus and their pointe shoes and put on sexy lingerie and high heels to go dancing in a strip club for the delight of men. The double night life of these beautiful dancers has some mouthwatering surprises in store for you... For young Gina, everything seemed perfect: she had just joined a prestigious dance school and she had a boyfriend who passionately made love to her every morning. Yet everything will change with the start of the auditions to become a principal dancer... From day one, the sublime Ava makes a pass at one of the members of the judging panel. After giving him an amazing blowjob, she lets him do what he wants with her arsehole and so he fucks her wildly in the ass and finishes by cumming in her mouth...