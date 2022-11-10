Not Available

Ballet Shoes

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Granada Television

An unusual explorer named Gum and his kindly niece adopt three orphans -- Pauline, Petrova and Posy -- and raise them as sisters in 1930s London. But the girls must fend for themselves when Gum doesn't return from one of his adventures. Together, they nurture their passions for acting, aviation and ballet in this charming TV adaptation of Noel Streatfield's novel.

Cast

Yasmin PaigePetrova Fossil
Lucy BoyntonPosy Fossil
Emilia FoxSylvia Brown
Victoria WoodNana
Marc WarrenMr. Simpson
Richard GriffithsGreat Uncle Matthew

View Full Cast >

Images