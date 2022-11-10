Ballet Shoes

An unusual explorer named Gum and his kindly niece adopt three orphans -- Pauline, Petrova and Posy -- and raise them as sisters in 1930s London. But the girls must fend for themselves when Gum doesn't return from one of his adventures. Together, they nurture their passions for acting, aviation and ballet in this charming TV adaptation of Noel Streatfield's novel.
|Yasmin Paige
|Petrova Fossil
|Lucy Boynton
|Posy Fossil
|Emilia Fox
|Sylvia Brown
|Victoria Wood
|Nana
|Marc Warren
|Mr. Simpson
|Richard Griffiths
|Great Uncle Matthew
View Full Cast >