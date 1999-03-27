1999

Balloon Farm

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1999

Studio

Not Available

As soon as Harvey S. Potter descends upon a drought-stricken farmland, he begins to grow a mysterious but beautiful crop of balloons. Mystified by the new resident's abilities, the people of the town are mesmerized by Potter, who immediately becomes the best thing to happen to the dejected area in a long time. The happiness doesn't last long, however, when talk begins to surface about Potter's true identity.

Cast

Mara WilsonWillow Johnson
Roberts BlossomWeasel Mayfield
Fredric LehneJake Johnson
Richard RiehleEarl
Laurie MetcalfCasey Johnson
Neal McDonoughSheriff

View Full Cast >

Images