Balloon Farm

As soon as Harvey S. Potter descends upon a drought-stricken farmland, he begins to grow a mysterious but beautiful crop of balloons. Mystified by the new resident's abilities, the people of the town are mesmerized by Potter, who immediately becomes the best thing to happen to the dejected area in a long time. The happiness doesn't last long, however, when talk begins to surface about Potter's true identity.
|Mara Wilson
|Willow Johnson
|Roberts Blossom
|Weasel Mayfield
|Fredric Lehne
|Jake Johnson
|Richard Riehle
|Earl
|Laurie Metcalf
|Casey Johnson
|Neal McDonough
|Sheriff
