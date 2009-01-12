2009

Balls Out: The Gary Houseman Story

January 12th, 2009

O.N.C. Entertainment

An overenthusiastic high-school maintenance man attempts to lead an unlikely group of misfits to the Nebraska state tennis championship in Balls Out: The Gary Houseman Story? director Danny Leiner's underdog sports comedy. American Pie star Seann William Scott stars as the ambitious janitor who believes he has what it takes to coach the winning team.

Seann William ScottGary
Leonor VarelaNorma Sanchez
Allen EvangelistaMaricar
Emilee WallaceJenny Tuttle
A.D. MilesSteve Pimble
Meredith EatonMrs. Tuttle

