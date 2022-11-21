Balweg The Rebel Priest

Not Available

Conrado Balweg, dedicated himself to the service of God but while he was assigned as a parish priest in Cordillera in the Mountain Province, events transpiring around him forced him to take up arms to rescue his people from the greed of developers from the lowlands, and from a government who was unsympathetic to the plea of the indigenous tribes to save their ancestral lands. In the war which ensued with the arrival of the military forces, Fr. Balweg was forced out of his parish and into the mountains, where he later became one of the most charismatic of leaders, admired by the masses, hated by the government and loved by many women.