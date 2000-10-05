Bamboozled

TV producer Pierre Delacroix (Damon Wayans) becomes frustrated when network brass reject his sitcom idea. Hoping to get fired, Delacroix pitches the worst idea he can think of: a minstrel show. The network not only airs it, but it incredibly becomes a smash hit. Michael Rapaport co-stars in this searing satire.
|Damon Wayans
|Pierre Delacroix
|Savion Glover
|Manray / Mantan
|Tommy Davidson
|Womack / Sleep'n Eat
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|Sloan Hopkins
|Michael Rapaport
|Thomas Dunwitty
|Mos Def
|Mau Mau: Big Blak Afrika
