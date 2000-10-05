2000

Bamboozled

  • Comedy
  • Drama

October 5th, 2000

40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks

TV producer Pierre Delacroix (Damon Wayans) becomes frustrated when network brass reject his sitcom idea. Hoping to get fired, Delacroix pitches the worst idea he can think of: a minstrel show. The network not only airs it, but it incredibly becomes a smash hit. Michael Rapaport co-stars in this searing satire.

Cast

Damon WayansPierre Delacroix
Savion GloverManray / Mantan
Tommy DavidsonWomack / Sleep'n Eat
Jada Pinkett SmithSloan Hopkins
Michael RapaportThomas Dunwitty
Mos DefMau Mau: Big Blak Afrika

