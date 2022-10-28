American arms dealer Kennedy hopes to make a killing by selling to the "regulares" in the 1916 Mexican revolution. American mercenary Wilson favors the rebel faction headed by Escobar, and they plot to hijack Kennedy's arms; but Wilson also has his eye on Kennedy's wife. Raids, counter-raids, and escapes follow in a veritable hail of bullets.
|Ursula Thiess
|Lisa Kennedy
|Gilbert Roland
|Col. Escobar
|Zachary Scott
|Kennedy
|Rodolfo Acosta
|Sebastian
|José Torvay
|Gonzalez (as Jose Torvay)
|Henry Brandon
|Gunther
