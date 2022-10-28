1956

Bandido !

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1956

Studio

Not Available

American arms dealer Kennedy hopes to make a killing by selling to the "regulares" in the 1916 Mexican revolution. American mercenary Wilson favors the rebel faction headed by Escobar, and they plot to hijack Kennedy's arms; but Wilson also has his eye on Kennedy's wife. Raids, counter-raids, and escapes follow in a veritable hail of bullets.

Cast

Ursula ThiessLisa Kennedy
Gilbert RolandCol. Escobar
Zachary ScottKennedy
Rodolfo AcostaSebastian
José TorvayGonzalez (as Jose Torvay)
Henry BrandonGunther

