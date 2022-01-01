1994

Bandit: Bandit Bandit

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 12th, 1994

Studio

Not Available

Assigned to deliver a prototype car to a press conference for the Governor, things are complicated by a fraudulent Bandit who ends up stealing Bandit's rig AND the prototype. Now Bandit has to find out who's out to ruin his life and recover the car before the Governor's career is crucified by Big Bob on his radio show and while avoiding a determined Sheriff Buford Enright.

Cast

Brian KrauseLynn
Richard BelzerBig Bob
Ami DolenzLila
John SchneiderSheriff
Gary CollinsGoverner Denton
Larry ManettiCurrier

View Full Cast >

Images