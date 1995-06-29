Born a lower-caste girl in rural India's patriarchal society, "married" at 11, repeatedly raped and brutalized, Phooland Devi finds freedom only as an avenging warrior, the eponymous Bandit Queen. Devi becomes a kind a bloody Robin Hood; this extraordinary biographical film offers both a vivid portrait of a driven woman and a savage critique of the society that made her.
|Seema Biswas
|Phoolan Devi
|Nirmal Pandey
|Vikram Mallah (as Nirmal Panday)
|Rajesh Vivek
|Mustaquim
|Raghuvir Yadav
|Madho
