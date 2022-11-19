Not Available

Sunset Carson plays a wandering cavalier who rides into the Badlands (hence the title). Heroine Peggy Stewart is bedeviled by bandits who've been raiding the livestock of her ranch. Carson plays his cards close to the vest for 45 minutes, then goes after the baddies in the film's last reel. Also in the cast is Monte Hale, not far removed from his own Republic series. Bandits of the Badlands is kept on the move by director Tommy Carr, who manages to convey the illusion that Sunset Carson has genuine acting ability.