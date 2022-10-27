1968

Bandolero!

  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1968

Studio

20th Century Fox

Posing as a hangman, Mace Bishop arrives in town with the intention of freeing a gang of outlaws, including his brother, from the gallows. Mace urges his younger brother to give up crime. The sheriff chases the brothers to Mexico. They join forces, however, against a group of Mexican bandits.

Cast

Dean MartinDee Bishop
George KennedySheriff July Johnson
Raquel WelchMaria Stoner
Andrew PrineDeputy sheriff Roscoe Bookbinder
Will GeerPop Chaney
Clint RitchieBabe Jenkins

View Full Cast >

Images