Bandolero!

Posing as a hangman, Mace Bishop arrives in town with the intention of freeing a gang of outlaws, including his brother, from the gallows. Mace urges his younger brother to give up crime. The sheriff chases the brothers to Mexico. They join forces, however, against a group of Mexican bandits.
|Dean Martin
|Dee Bishop
|George Kennedy
|Sheriff July Johnson
|Raquel Welch
|Maria Stoner
|Andrew Prine
|Deputy sheriff Roscoe Bookbinder
|Will Geer
|Pop Chaney
|Clint Ritchie
|Babe Jenkins
