Banger

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

So-Me

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Iconoclast

Scorpex (Vincent Cassel), a once-famous DJ on the downslide, seems to be the only one who doesn’t get that his glory days are over. When Rose (Laura Felpin), an eccentric agent from French Intelligence Agency (DGSI), offers him the opportunity to take down the very trendy Vestax (Mister V), his young rival, Scorpex sees it as a chance to return to the top with a banger.

Cast

Vincent CasselLuis / Scorpex
Yvick LetexierVestax
Laura FelpinRose
Alexis ManentiMolotov
Déborah LukumuenaTabitha
Philippe KaterineCookie

