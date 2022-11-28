Banglasia 2.0

Not Available

Harris, a poor Bangladeshi worker in Malaysia, simply wants to return to his hometown to marry the love of his life. However, his leave is denied when his ruthless boss decides to confiscate his passport. Enter Hanguoren, a pro-Malaysian activist who preaches to his fellow countrymen to regain their home in its natural state without immigrants. And then there is Rina, the idealistic daughter of the boss who falls for Harris at first sight, as the trio gets embroiled in an energetic comedy of errors.