Banjo the Woodpile Cat

Banjo is a curious and rebellious kitten who is always getting into trouble. When he decides to jump off a roof of a chicken coup to see if he can land on his feet, he is ordered to "fetch a switch". Thinking his parents wouldn't care if he gets hurt, he hitches a ride on a feed truck, all the way to Salt Lake City. After he finds the excitement of the city, he soon finds it cold and lonely and wishes to be home. With the help of stray cat Crazy Legs and a trio of singing cat girls, he finds the truck and returns home.