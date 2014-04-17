Life could not be better for best friends Neal and Isaac. They just graduated college and landed their dream job with a top investment bank. But when they discover their boss is planning a crooked student loan deal, their lives are thrown into turmoil. Determined to stop the corrupt plan, they concoct a crazy scheme of sex, drugs and espionage resulting in a wildly chaotic adventure.
|Laura Vandervoort
|Jessica
|Alan Thicke
|Peter Hoss
|Michael Seater
|Neal
|Joe Dinicol
|Isaac
|Nicholas Campbell
|Howard Ramsey
|Lara Daans
|Francine
