Not Available

Bar-Z Bad Men

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Jim Waters arrives at Ed Parks' ranch to find Parks' cattle herd mysteriously increased. Hamp Harvey has been losing cattle and he suspects Parks. But the culprit is Harvey's foreman Brent who gets his orders from the town's leading citizen Sig Barstell. Barstell wants Harvey's ranch and after trying to frame Harvey by killing Parks, Waters takes over and goes after both the killer and the rustlers.

    Cast

    		Johnny Mack BrownJim Waters
    		Lois JanuaryBeth Harvey
    		Tom LondonSig Bostell
    		Frank LaRueHamp Harvey
    		Ernie AdamsHenchman Pete
    		Dick CurtisBrent - Ranch Foreman

