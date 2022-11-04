Bar-Z Bad Men

Jim Waters arrives at Ed Parks' ranch to find Parks' cattle herd mysteriously increased. Hamp Harvey has been losing cattle and he suspects Parks. But the culprit is Harvey's foreman Brent who gets his orders from the town's leading citizen Sig Barstell. Barstell wants Harvey's ranch and after trying to frame Harvey by killing Parks, Waters takes over and goes after both the killer and the rustlers.
|Johnny Mack Brown
|Jim Waters
|Lois January
|Beth Harvey
|Tom London
|Sig Bostell
|Frank LaRue
|Hamp Harvey
|Ernie Adams
|Henchman Pete
|Dick Curtis
|Brent - Ranch Foreman
