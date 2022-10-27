1962

Barabbas

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1962

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

Epic account of the thief Barabbas, who was spared crucifixion when Pilate manipulated the crowd into pardoning him, rather than Jesus. Struggling with his spirituality, Barabbas goes through many ordeals leading him to the gladiatorial arena, where he tries to win his freedom and confront his inner demons, ultimately becoming a follower of the man who was crucified in his place.

Cast

Anthony QuinnBarabbas
Silvana ManganoRachel
Arthur KennedyPontius Pilate
Katy JuradoSara
Harry AndrewsPeter
Vittorio GassmanSahak

View Full Cast >

Images