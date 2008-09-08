2008

Barbie and the Diamond Castle

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2008

Studio

Mattel

Liana and Alexa (Barbie and Teresa) are best friends who share everything, including their love of singing. One day while walking through the forest home from the village, the girls meet an old beggar who gives them a magical mirror. As they clean the mirror and sing, a musical apprentice muse named Melody appears in the mirror's surface, and tells the girls about the secret of the Diamond Castle.

Cast

Kelly SheridanBarbie / Liana (voice)
Melissa LyonsBarbie / Liana (singing voice)
Cassidy LaddenTeresa / Alexa (voice)
Chantal StrandStacie (voice)
Maryke HendrikseMelody (voice)
Lara JanineMelody (singing voice)

View Full Cast >

Images