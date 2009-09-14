Barbie and the Three Musketeers

Join Barbie™ as Corinne™, a young country girl headed to Paris to pursue her big dream – to become a female musketeer! Never could she imagine she would meet three other girls who secretly share the same dream! Using their special talents, the girls work together as a team to foil a plot and save the prince. It's all for one and one for all!
|Kelly Sheridan
|Barbie / Corrine (voice)
|Tim Curry
|Philippe (voice)
|Kira Tozer
|Viveca (voice)
|Willow Johnson
|Aramina (voice)
|Dorla Bell
|Renée (voice)
|Nicole Oliver
|... Corinne's Mother / Fancy Dress Girl #1 (voice)
