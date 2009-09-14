2009

Barbie and the Three Musketeers

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

September 14th, 2009

Studio

Mainframe Entertainment

Join Barbie™ as Corinne™, a young country girl headed to Paris to pursue her big dream – to become a female musketeer! Never could she imagine she would meet three other girls who secretly share the same dream! Using their special talents, the girls work together as a team to foil a plot and save the prince. It's all for one and one for all!

Cast

Kelly SheridanBarbie / Corrine (voice)
Tim CurryPhilippe (voice)
Kira TozerViveca (voice)
Willow JohnsonAramina (voice)
Dorla BellRenée (voice)
Nicole Oliver... Corinne's Mother / Fancy Dress Girl #1 (voice)

