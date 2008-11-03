2008

Barbie in 'A Christmas Carol'

  • Animation
  • Family

November 3rd, 2008

Rainmaker Studios

On Christmas Eve, Kelly is reluctant to go to a Christmas Eve ball, so Barbie tells her the story of Eden Starling, a glamourous singing diva in the Victorian England and the owner of a theatre house. However, Eden is self-centred and loves only herself. She is frequently accompanied by her snooty cat, Chuzzlewit. She does not believe in Christmas and orders all her employees to work on Christmas.

Morwenna BanksEden Starling (voice)
Melissa LyonsEden Starling (singing voice)
Prudence EdwardsYoung Eden Starling (voice)
Kelly SheridanBarbie/Eden Starling

