Barbie in 'A Christmas Carol'

On Christmas Eve, Kelly is reluctant to go to a Christmas Eve ball, so Barbie tells her the story of Eden Starling, a glamourous singing diva in the Victorian England and the owner of a theatre house. However, Eden is self-centred and loves only herself. She is frequently accompanied by her snooty cat, Chuzzlewit. She does not believe in Christmas and orders all her employees to work on Christmas.
|Morwenna Banks
|Eden Starling (voice)
|Melissa Lyons
|Eden Starling (singing voice)
|Prudence Edwards
|Young Eden Starling (voice)
|Kelly Sheridan
|Barbie/Eden Starling
View Full Cast >