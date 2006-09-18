Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses

King Randolph sends for his cousin Duchess Rowena to help turn his daughters, Princess Genevieve and her 11 sisters, into better ladies. But the Duchess takes away all the sisters fun, including the sisters favorite pastime: dancing.Thinking all hope is lost they find a secret passageway to a magical land were they can dance the night away.
|Kathleen Barr
|Della
|Chiara Zanni
|Edeline
|Kelly Sheridan
|Genevieve
|Ashleigh Ball
|Hadley
|Britt McKillip
|Janessa
|Maddy Capozzi
|Kathleen
View Full Cast >