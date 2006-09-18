2006

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2006

Studio

Mainframe Entertainment

King Randolph sends for his cousin Duchess Rowena to help turn his daughters, Princess Genevieve and her 11 sisters, into better ladies. But the Duchess takes away all the sisters fun, including the sisters favorite pastime: dancing.Thinking all hope is lost they find a secret passageway to a magical land were they can dance the night away.

Cast

Kathleen BarrDella
Chiara ZanniEdeline
Kelly SheridanGenevieve
Ashleigh BallHadley
Britt McKillipJanessa
Maddy CapozziKathleen

View Full Cast >

Images