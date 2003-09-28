Barbie of Swan Lake

Barbie comes to life in her third animated movie, based on the beloved fairy tale and set to the brilliant music of Tchaikovsky. Barbie as Odette, the young daughter of a baker, follows a unicorn into the Enchanted Forest and is transformed into a swan by an evil wizard intent on defeating the Fairy Queen.
|Kelly Sheridan
|Barbie / Odette (voice)
|Mark Hildreth
|Prince Daniel (voice)
|Kelsey Grammer
|Rothbart (voice)
|Maggie Wheeler
|Odile (voice)
|Venus Terzo
|Lila (voice)
|Kathleen Barr
|Fairy Queen / Marie (voice)
View Full Cast >