2017

Barbie: Spy Squad

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 2017

Studio

Nickelodeon Productions

Barbie and her best friends Teresa and Renee transform from hard-working gymnasts to undercover secret agents. When their amazing gymnastics skills catch the eye of a top-secret spy agency, the girls are soon following clues to a gem-stealing cat burglar, using high-tech gadgets, glam disguises and cute robo-pets to save the day.

Cast

Erica LindbeckBarbie (voice)
Stephanie ShehRenee (voice)
Jenny PellicerTeresa (voice)
Alyssya SwalesChelsea (voice)
Britt IrvinMila (voice)
Brian DobsonAgent Dunbar / Announcer / Head Chef (voice)

