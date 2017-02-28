Barbie: Spy Squad

Barbie and her best friends Teresa and Renee transform from hard-working gymnasts to undercover secret agents. When their amazing gymnastics skills catch the eye of a top-secret spy agency, the girls are soon following clues to a gem-stealing cat burglar, using high-tech gadgets, glam disguises and cute robo-pets to save the day.
|Erica Lindbeck
|Barbie (voice)
|Stephanie Sheh
|Renee (voice)
|Jenny Pellicer
|Teresa (voice)
|Alyssya Swales
|Chelsea (voice)
|Britt Irvin
|Mila (voice)
|Brian Dobson
|Agent Dunbar / Announcer / Head Chef (voice)
