1994

Barcelona

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 28th, 1994

Studio

Barcelona Films

During the 1980s, uptight Ted Boynton is a salesman working in the Barcelona office of a Chicago-based company. He receives an unexpected visit from his cousin Fred, a naval officer who has come to Spain on a public relations mission for a U.S. fleet. Not exactly friends in the past, Ted and Fred strike up relationships with women in the Spanish city and experience conflicts -- Ted with his employer, and Fred with the Barcelona community.

Cast

Chris EigemanFred Boynton
Mira SorvinoMarta Ferrer
Tushka BergenMontserrat Raventos
Pep MunnéRamone
Taylor NicholsTed Boynton

Images