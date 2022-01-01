During the 1980s, uptight Ted Boynton is a salesman working in the Barcelona office of a Chicago-based company. He receives an unexpected visit from his cousin Fred, a naval officer who has come to Spain on a public relations mission for a U.S. fleet. Not exactly friends in the past, Ted and Fred strike up relationships with women in the Spanish city and experience conflicts -- Ted with his employer, and Fred with the Barcelona community.
|Chris Eigeman
|Fred Boynton
|Mira Sorvino
|Marta Ferrer
|Tushka Bergen
|Montserrat Raventos
|Pep Munné
|Ramone
|Taylor Nichols
|Ted Boynton
