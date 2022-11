Not Available

This program features both a 1977 documentary and a 1974 concert from British cult favorite folk-rockers Barclay James Harvest, who created their trademark style by using symphonic instruments along with more typical rock instruments. The 1974 Drury Lane concert from the London Theatre Royal includes the songs "Crazy City" and "For No One," while the 1977 footage includes performances of "Hymn," "Polk Street Rag" and more.