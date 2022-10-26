Barefoot in the Park

In this film based on a Neil Simon play, newlyweds Corie, a free spirit, and Paul Bratter, an uptight lawyer, share a sixth-floor apartment in Greenwich Village. Soon after their marriage, Corie tries to find a companion for mother, Ethel, who is now alone, and sets up Ethel with neighbor Victor. Inappropriate behavior on a double date causes conflict, and the young couple considers divorce.
|Jane Fonda
|Corie Bratter
|Charles Boyer
|Victor Velasco
|Mildred Natwick
|Ethel Banks
|Herb Edelman
|Harry Pepper
|Mabel Albertson
|Harriet
|Fritz Feld
|Restaurant Proprietor
