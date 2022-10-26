1967

Barefoot in the Park

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

May 24th, 1967

Studio

Nancy Enterprises Inc. (I)

In this film based on a Neil Simon play, newlyweds Corie, a free spirit, and Paul Bratter, an uptight lawyer, share a sixth-floor apartment in Greenwich Village. Soon after their marriage, Corie tries to find a companion for mother, Ethel, who is now alone, and sets up Ethel with neighbor Victor. Inappropriate behavior on a double date causes conflict, and the young couple considers divorce.

Cast

Jane FondaCorie Bratter
Charles BoyerVictor Velasco
Mildred NatwickEthel Banks
Herb EdelmanHarry Pepper
Mabel AlbertsonHarriet
Fritz FeldRestaurant Proprietor

