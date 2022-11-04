Barna från Blåsjöfjället

A mother is taken to a hospital and the town council wants to split up her children and put them in foster homes, but the children have a diffrent plan. They set out on a epic journey down thru Sweden, from Lappland down to Stockholm in search of their father. They encounter many people on their journey and make new friends while trying too elude the police.
|Lasse Pettersson
|Erik Olofsson
|Lasse Pöysti
|Lasso-Lassi
|Göthe Grefbo
|Manne
|Beppe Wolgers
|Vattudals-Joel
|Monica Zetterlund
|Hulda Krok
|Halvar Björk
|Uno Hus
