1972

Baron Blood

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 26th, 1972

Studio

Dieter Geissler Filmproduktion

A young man, Peter, returns to Austria in search of his heritage. There he visits the castle of an ancestor, a sadistic Baron who was cursed to a violent death by a witch whom the Baron had burned at the stake. Peter reads aloud the incantation that causes Baron Blood to return and continue his murderous tortures.

Cast

Elke SommerEva Arnold
Massimo GirottiDr. Karl Hummel
Antonio CantaforaPeter Kleist
Umberto RahoInspector
Luciano PigozziFritz
Nicoletta ElmiGretchen Hummel

