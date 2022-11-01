A young man, Peter, returns to Austria in search of his heritage. There he visits the castle of an ancestor, a sadistic Baron who was cursed to a violent death by a witch whom the Baron had burned at the stake. Peter reads aloud the incantation that causes Baron Blood to return and continue his murderous tortures.
|Elke Sommer
|Eva Arnold
|Massimo Girotti
|Dr. Karl Hummel
|Antonio Cantafora
|Peter Kleist
|Umberto Raho
|Inspector
|Luciano Pigozzi
|Fritz
|Nicoletta Elmi
|Gretchen Hummel
