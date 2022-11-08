Not Available

Barrakuda

  • Music
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Orka

Sinaloa hitchhikes into Texas to meet Merle, her half-sister by way of their dead country musician father. As the two get to know each other, Sinaloa's chaotic influence starts to unravel Merle's quiet, comfortable life. While the family music legacy brought Sinaloa to Austin, she won't leave without taking revenge against the people who stole her daddy away years ago.

Cast

Sophie ReidSinaloa
JoBeth WilliamsPatricia
Luis BordonadaRaul
Larry Jack DotsonSpud
Angelo DylenRay
Tanner BeardTrace

