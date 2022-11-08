Sinaloa hitchhikes into Texas to meet Merle, her half-sister by way of their dead country musician father. As the two get to know each other, Sinaloa's chaotic influence starts to unravel Merle's quiet, comfortable life. While the family music legacy brought Sinaloa to Austin, she won't leave without taking revenge against the people who stole her daddy away years ago.
|Sophie Reid
|Sinaloa
|JoBeth Williams
|Patricia
|Luis Bordonada
|Raul
|Larry Jack Dotson
|Spud
|Angelo Dylen
|Ray
|Tanner Beard
|Trace
View Full Cast >