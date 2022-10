Not Available

Barre is his local village's prized fighting bull. Here in remote northern Iran, where the bulls gore each other with sharpened horns, the entire village follows Barre's every fight, cheering wildly and flinching at every injury. But who exactly owns Barre? As the narrative unfolds the plot gets thicker. As men drink, gamble and even take crystal meth, this doc offers a surprisingly secular vision of Iran that is both refreshing and intriguing.