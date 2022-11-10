1975

Barry Lyndon

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1975

Studio

Hawk Films

In the Eighteenth Century, in a small village in Ireland, Redmond Barry is a young farm boy in love with his cousin Nora Brady. When Nora engages to the British Captain John Quin, Barry challenges him for a duel of pistols. He wins and escapes to Dublin, but is robbed on the road. Without any other alternative, Barry joins the British Army to fight in the Seven Years War.

Cast

Marisa BerensonLady Lyndon
Hardy KrügerCapt. Potzdorf
Diana KörnerLischen
Frank MiddlemassSir Charles Reginald Lyndon
Arthur O'SullivanCaptain Feeny
Beth PattinsonCaptain Feeny

View Full Cast >

Images