Bars of Hate

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Ted Clark rescues pickpoket Danny from a mob, and restores Danny's loot, a pocketbook, to its owner Ann Dawson. She is carrying a letter that proves her brother, who is on death row, is innocent and Jim Grant is the guilty party. Ted and Danny help her escape from Grant's henchmen. They have several narrow escapes while on their way to give the proof to the Governor.

Cast

Regis ToomeyTed Clark
Sheila TerryAnn Dawson
Molly O'DayGertie
'Snub' PollardDanny, the Pickpocket
Robert WarwickThe Governor
Fuzzy KnightMontague

