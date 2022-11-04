Bars of Hate

Ted Clark rescues pickpoket Danny from a mob, and restores Danny's loot, a pocketbook, to its owner Ann Dawson. She is carrying a letter that proves her brother, who is on death row, is innocent and Jim Grant is the guilty party. Ted and Danny help her escape from Grant's henchmen. They have several narrow escapes while on their way to give the proof to the Governor.
|Regis Toomey
|Ted Clark
|Sheila Terry
|Ann Dawson
|Molly O'Day
|Gertie
|'Snub' Pollard
|Danny, the Pickpocket
|Robert Warwick
|The Governor
|Fuzzy Knight
|Montague
View Full Cast >