Barsaat Ki Ek Raat

In a small village in Darjeeling, Sahuji (Utpal Dutt) the merchant has weaved a web of corruption in every layers of the social fabric. And he is also involved in rampant smuggling of goods across the border, and everyone from the local jeweler to the local police inspector are part of his intricate web. While the father has created a position of influence by spreading corruption, his son Kaaliram (Amjad Khan) has ushered in a reign of terror. Desperate villagers make a plea to the owner of the tea garden, who calls (presumably) the higher ups in police force and they promise to send someone.