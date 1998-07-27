Two losers from Milwaukee, Coop & Remer, invent a new game playing basketball, using baseball rules. When the game becomes a huge success, they, along with a billionaire's help, form the Professional Baseketball League where everyone gets the same pay and no team can change cities. Theirs is the only team standing in the way of major rule changes that the owner of a rival team wants to institute.
|Trey Parker
|Joe Cooper
|Matt Stone
|Doug Remer
|Yasmine Bleeth
|Jenna Reed
|Jenny McCarthy
|Yvette Denslow
|Dian Bachar
|Squeak Scolari
|Ernest Borgnine
|Ted Denslow
