Basic Plumbling II

Not Available

The action in this video (and there is plenty of it) revolves around the stalwart gay porn fantasy of having a hot plumber come over to work on your "pipes." Super masculine, super thick Mike Branson is just that plumber. He has been called to work on Christopher Scott’s leak. Of course, Mike’s shirt gets wet and he is forced to peel it off. A few seconds later he finds a jockstrap-clad Scott sniffing the shirt. Branson knows what Scott wants, and boy does he give it to him. Later, beautiful bottom boy Brennan Foster fakes a broken down car in order to properly seduce testosterone-oozing cover model Chase Hunter. The sexual tension between these two real and truly sizzles. (Watch it boys, those are copper pipes!) The remainder of this well-directed John Rutherford contains more of the hot stuff we have come to expect from Falcon. Michel (aka Michael) Lucas, with his massive uncut torpedo, is worth tuning in for.