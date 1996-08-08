1996

Basquiat

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 1996

Studio

Eleventh Street Production

Director Julian Schnabel illustrates the portrait of his friend, the first Afro-American Pop Art artist Jean Michel Basquiat who unfortunately died at a young age and just as he was beginning to make a name for himself in the art world. Along side the biography of Basquiat are the artists and the art scene from the early 1980’s New York.

Cast

David BowieAndy Warhol
Dennis HopperBruno Bischofberger
Gary OldmanAlbert Milo
Benicio del ToroBenny Dalmau
Claire ForlaniGina Cardinale
Michael WincottRene Ricard

View Full Cast >

Images