Director Julian Schnabel illustrates the portrait of his friend, the first Afro-American Pop Art artist Jean Michel Basquiat who unfortunately died at a young age and just as he was beginning to make a name for himself in the art world. Along side the biography of Basquiat are the artists and the art scene from the early 1980’s New York.
|David Bowie
|Andy Warhol
|Dennis Hopper
|Bruno Bischofberger
|Gary Oldman
|Albert Milo
|Benicio del Toro
|Benny Dalmau
|Claire Forlani
|Gina Cardinale
|Michael Wincott
|Rene Ricard
