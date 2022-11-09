Not Available

It's 0am in Brasilia and you'll hear another "Mouth of the Night". The story barely told for the night asleep. Today's tale is about Bastar, a man with no luck in search of an ordinary life and tired of running away. Together with his brother André moved to Brasilia in 1981. They played their lives working as butchers. On a full moon night, the brothers' house was invaded by a strange fellow. For no reason, the guy ended Andre's life. Bastar tried to stop, but he saw only the killer's eyes that shone like the moon. From that day on, the fierce killer came back, always on full moon nights, to lead the life of Bastar as well. It's time to decide: be a hunter, or a hunter.