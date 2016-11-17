Michael Mason is an American pickpocket living in Paris who finds himself hunted by the CIA when he steals a bag that contains more than just a wallet. Sean Briar, the field agent on the case, soon realises that Michael is just a pawn in a much bigger game and is also his best asset to uncover a large-scale conspiracy.
|Idris Elba
|Sean Briar
|Richard Madden
|Michael Mason
|Charlotte Le Bon
|Zoe Naville
|Jorge Leon Martinez
|Rioter (uncredited)
|Kelly Reilly
|Karen Dacre
|Anatol Yusef
|Tom Luddy
View Full Cast >