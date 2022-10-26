Lt. Col. Iceal "Ham" Hambleton is a weapons countermeasures expert and when his aircraft is shot over enemy territory the Air Force very much wants to get him back. Hambleton knows the area he's in is going to be carpet-bombed but a temporary shortage of helicopters causes a delay. Working with an Air Force reconnaissance pilot, Capt. Bartholomew Clark, he maps out an escape route.
|Danny Glover
|Capt. Bartholomew Clark
|Jerry Reed
|Col. George Walker
|David Marshall Grant
|Ross Carver
|Clayton Rohner
|Sgt. Harley Rumbaugh
|Erich Anderson
|Major Jake Scott
|Joe Dorsey
|Col. Douglass
