1988

Bat*21

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

October 20th, 1988

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Lt. Col. Iceal "Ham" Hambleton is a weapons countermeasures expert and when his aircraft is shot over enemy territory the Air Force very much wants to get him back. Hambleton knows the area he's in is going to be carpet-bombed but a temporary shortage of helicopters causes a delay. Working with an Air Force reconnaissance pilot, Capt. Bartholomew Clark, he maps out an escape route.

Cast

Danny GloverCapt. Bartholomew Clark
Jerry ReedCol. George Walker
David Marshall GrantRoss Carver
Clayton RohnerSgt. Harley Rumbaugh
Erich AndersonMajor Jake Scott
Joe DorseyCol. Douglass

