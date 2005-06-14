2005

Batman Begins

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 14th, 2005

Studio

DC Comics

Driven by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the corruption that plagues his home, Gotham City. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new identity, a symbol of fear for the criminal underworld - The Batman.

Cast

Christian BaleBruce Wayne / Batman
Michael CaineAlfred Pennyworth
Liam NeesonRa's al Ghul / Henri Ducard
Katie HolmesRachel Dawes
Gary OldmanJames Gordon
Cillian MurphyDr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow

Images

