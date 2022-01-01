1993

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Release Date

December 24th, 1993

Studio

DC Comics

An old flame of Bruce Wayne's strolls into town, re-heating up the romance between the two. At the same time, a mass murderer with an axe for one hand begins systematically eliminating Gotham's crime bosses. Due to the person's dark appearance, he is mistaken for Batman. Now on the run, Batman must solve the mystery and deal with the romance between him and Andrea Beaumont.

Cast

Kevin ConroyBatman / Bruce Wayne (voice)
Mark HamillThe Joker (voice)
Dana DelanyAndrea Beaumont (voice)
Hart BochnerArthur Reeves (voice)
Abe VigodaSalvatore Valestra (voice)
Stacy KeachPhantasm / Carl Beaumont (voice)

