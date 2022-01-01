Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

An old flame of Bruce Wayne's strolls into town, re-heating up the romance between the two. At the same time, a mass murderer with an axe for one hand begins systematically eliminating Gotham's crime bosses. Due to the person's dark appearance, he is mistaken for Batman. Now on the run, Batman must solve the mystery and deal with the romance between him and Andrea Beaumont.
|Kevin Conroy
|Batman / Bruce Wayne (voice)
|Mark Hamill
|The Joker (voice)
|Dana Delany
|Andrea Beaumont (voice)
|Hart Bochner
|Arthur Reeves (voice)
|Abe Vigoda
|Salvatore Valestra (voice)
|Stacy Keach
|Phantasm / Carl Beaumont (voice)
