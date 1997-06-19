Batman & Robin

Along with crime-fighting partner Robin and new recruit Batgirl, Batman battles the dual threat of frosty genius Mr. Freeze and homicidal horticulturalist Poison Ivy. Freeze plans to put Gotham City on ice, while Ivy tries to drive a wedge between the dynamic duo.
|George Clooney
|Bruce Wayne / Batman
|Chris O'Donnell
|Dick Grayson / Robin
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Dr. Victor Fries / Mr. Freeze
|Uma Thurman
|Dr. Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy
|Alicia Silverstone
|Barbara Wilson / Batgirl
|Michael Gough
|Alfred Pennyworth
View Full Cast >
3 More Images