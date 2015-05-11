Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts

Gotham City is under siege by a series of bizarre crimes and only the world's greatest detective, Batman, can unravel the mystery! The trail leads to none other than the Penguin and his Animilitia, an animal-inspired squad of villains including Silverback, Cheetah, Killer Croc and the monstrous Man-Bat.
|Chris Diamantopoulos
|Green Arrow (voice)
|Roger Craig Smith
|Batman (voice)
|Dana Snyder
|The Penguin (voice)
|Will Friedle
|Nightwing (voice)
|Charlie Schlatter
|The Flash (voice)
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Red Robin (voice)
