Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fearing the actions of a god-like Super Hero left unchecked, Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day savior, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before.
|Ben Affleck
|Bruce Wayne / Batman
|Henry Cavill
|Clark Kent / Superman
|Amy Adams
|Lois Lane
|Jesse Eisenberg
|Lex Luthor
|Diane Lane
|Martha Kent
|Laurence Fishburne
|Perry White
