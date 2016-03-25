2016

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

March 25th, 2016

DC Comics

Fearing the actions of a god-like Super Hero left unchecked, Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day savior, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before.

Ben AffleckBruce Wayne / Batman
Henry CavillClark Kent / Superman
Amy AdamsLois Lane
Jesse EisenbergLex Luthor
Diane LaneMartha Kent
Laurence FishburnePerry White

