2015

Batman vs. Robin

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 13th, 2015

Studio

DC Entertainment

Damian Wayne (Stuart Allan) is having a hard time coping with his father's "no killing" rule. Meanwhile, Gotham is going through hell with threats such as the insane Dollmaker ("Weird Al" Yankovic), and the secretive Court of Owls.

Cast

Jason O'MaraBruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
Stuart AllanDamian Wayne / Robin (voice)
David McCallumAlfred Pennyworth (voice)
Sean MaherDick Grayson / Nightwing (voice)
Jeremy SistoTalon (voice)
"Weird Al" YankovicBarton Mathis / Dollmaker (voice)

