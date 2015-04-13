Batman vs. Robin

Damian Wayne (Stuart Allan) is having a hard time coping with his father's "no killing" rule. Meanwhile, Gotham is going through hell with threats such as the insane Dollmaker ("Weird Al" Yankovic), and the secretive Court of Owls.
|Jason O'Mara
|Bruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
|Stuart Allan
|Damian Wayne / Robin (voice)
|David McCallum
|Alfred Pennyworth (voice)
|Sean Maher
|Dick Grayson / Nightwing (voice)
|Jeremy Sisto
|Talon (voice)
|"Weird Al" Yankovic
|Barton Mathis / Dollmaker (voice)
View Full Cast >