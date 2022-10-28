Battle B-Boy

Directed by Frank Lin this movie tells the story of a group of talented but financially struggling B-Boys that join an underground fighting ring in Downtown Los Angeles that uses Hip-Hop music and Break dancing to battle for money. To save the life of one of their friend's father, the B-Boys form a strong bond. They fight for each other, for their families and for a better future.
|Shauna Baker
|Kayla
|Shannon Baker
|Kailee
|Julianna Barninger
|Night Club Hostess Julianna
|Jeaneen Tang
|ER Receptionist
|Josh Ventura
|Xterminator ACE
