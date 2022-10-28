Not Available

Battle B-Boy

    Directed by Frank Lin this movie tells the story of a group of talented but financially struggling B-Boys that join an underground fighting ring in Downtown Los Angeles that uses Hip-Hop music and Break dancing to battle for money. To save the life of one of their friend's father, the B-Boys form a strong bond. They fight for each other, for their families and for a better future.

    Cast

    		Shauna BakerKayla
    		Shannon BakerKailee
    		Julianna BarningerNight Club Hostess Julianna
    		Jeaneen TangER Receptionist
    		Josh VenturaXterminator ACE

