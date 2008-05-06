2008

Battle For Haditha

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 2008

Studio

HanWay Films

An investigation of the massacre of 24 men, women and children in Haditha, Iraq allegedly shot by 4 U.S. Marines in retaliation for the death of a U.S. Marine killed by a roadside bomb. The movie follows the story of the Marines of Kilo Company, an Iraqi family, and the insurgents who plant the roadside bomb.

Cast

Elliott RuizCpl. Ramirez
Eric MehalacopoulosSgt. Ross
Nathan De La CruzCpl. Marcus
Andrew McLarenCapt. Sampson
Jase WillettePfc. Cuthbert
Thomas HennessyDoc

View Full Cast >

Images