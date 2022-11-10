Battle for the Planet of the Apes

The fifth and final episode in the Planet of the Apes series. After the collapse of human civilization, a community of intelligent apes led by Caesar lives in harmony with a group of humans. Gorilla General Aldo tries to cause an ape civil war and a community of human mutants who live beneath a destroyed city try to conquer those whom they perceive as enemies. All leading to the finale.
|Roddy McDowall
|Caesar
|Natalie Trundy
|Lisa
|Austin Stoker
|MacDonald
|Severn Darden
|Kolp
|Claude Akins
|Aldo
|Paul Williams
|Virgil
