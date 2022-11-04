Not Available

Battle of Greed

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When silver is found in Virginia City, Lawyer John Storm leads a group from Indiana west. He soon has to defend them all in court against a company that is after their claims. Fighting a crooked Judge, he gets a mis-trial by telling how much each of the jurors was bribed. Then he gets the Governor to appoint a new Judge. But just as the retrial opens, the Judge learns his daughter has been kidnaped.

    Cast

    		Tom KeeneJohn Storm
    		James BushMark Twain
    		Jimmy ButlerDanny Storm
    		Robert FiskeHammond
    		Carl StockdaleSawyer
    		Ray BennettHenchman Bates

