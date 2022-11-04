Battle of Greed

When silver is found in Virginia City, Lawyer John Storm leads a group from Indiana west. He soon has to defend them all in court against a company that is after their claims. Fighting a crooked Judge, he gets a mis-trial by telling how much each of the jurors was bribed. Then he gets the Governor to appoint a new Judge. But just as the retrial opens, the Judge learns his daughter has been kidnaped.
|Tom Keene
|John Storm
|James Bush
|Mark Twain
|Jimmy Butler
|Danny Storm
|Robert Fiske
|Hammond
|Carl Stockdale
|Sawyer
|Ray Bennett
|Henchman Bates
