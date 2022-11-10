1965

Battle of the Bulge

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1965

Studio

Cinerama Productions Corp.

In the winter of 1944, the Allied Armies stand ready to invade Germany at the coming of a New Year. To prevent this occurrence, Hitler orders an all out offensive to re-take French territory and capture the major port city of Antwerp. "The Battle of the Bulge" shows this conflict from the perspective of an American intelligence officer as well as from a German Panzer Commander

Cast

Henry FondaLt Col Kiley
Robert ShawCol Hessler
Robert RyanGeneral Grey
Dana AndrewsColonel Pritchard
George MontgomerySgt. Duquesne
Ty HardinSchumacher

View Full Cast >

Images